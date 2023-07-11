WATCH: Aerial footage of major Vermont flooding

NBC10 Boston's helicopter is flying over parts of Vermont that are dealing with major flooding on Tuesday, after storms blew through New England.
Rivers swelled, streets were inundated and dozens of people had to be rescued from the floods. President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared a disaster in the state.
Video on Tuesday showed washed out streets and rivers overflowing their banks.
Photos show major flooding in Vermont amid historic storms
