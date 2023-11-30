After 138 packages stolen, Roxbury building residents aren't surprised: ‘It's been happening'

Residents living at an apartment complex in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood are still on edge Thursday morning, after police said more than 100 packages were stolen from a mailroom.

It has been almost two days since the incident at J Vue Apartments on Saint Alphonsus Street, and the search for the men responsible continues.

Police said 138 packages were stolen Tuesday night from that mailroom. Neighbors are still trying to wrap their heads around the number of stolen items, but are not surprised at the crime.

"It's been happening for some time now and it's been a major inconvenience," said Abhishek Singh.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to police records, on the day of the incident, residents were notified that they would not be able to access the mailroom because there was an issue with its system.

The next morning, the mailroom was empty.

"A lot of expensive things that were lost. We cannot get them back from the company," said Abhingya. "Since this is a theft, I don't know who is responsible for it now."

Surveillance video captured the entire incident. It showed three men apparently manipulating the control panel to access the package room before working together to steal the 138 packages.

"It's either someone from inside, someone from outside with help or someone," said Abhingya.

Police have provided a description of the clothes all three suspects were wearing at the time of the crime. If or when they're caught, they'll each face larceny theft charges.

As for the residents, when asked if he would consider moving after his lease is up, Singh said, "Yeah, that's definite."

NBC10 Boston reached out to police for an update on the investigation, as well as the apartment complex and its parent company, buy have yet to hear back.