Boston Business Journal

After $750M deal, DraftKings reportedly eyeing another acquisition

By Lucia Maffei

Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

Days after closing the $750 million acquisition of the largest lottery app in the U.S., DraftKings Inc. is reportedly looking at another deal.

The Boston-based sports betting company is discussing the acquisition of Simplebet, a micro-betting provider based in Manhattan, according to betting and gaming industry newsletter Earnings+More.

