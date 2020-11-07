Local

Massachusetts

After a 2-Week Hiatus, Hockey is Back in Mass.

After a governor-mandated shutdown, hockey rinks open back up Saturday

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

After two weeks away from the ice, hockey players across Massachusetts will be able play in indoor rinks again Saturday.

In October, ice and roller rinks were shut down for two weeks due to several new clusters that were traced back to hockey games and practices.

But when players and skaters return to the ice, they’ll need to adhere to new restrictions. Players, coaches and officials must wear masks at all times. Still, this is welcome news for hockey fans and youth hockey players, as well as skaters.

Local

weather New England 1 hour ago

Record-High Temperatures in November

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

More Than 200 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Fitchburg Church

In October, Baker criticized “irresponsible” parents and coaches who didn’t cooperate with state contact tracers, including some who refused to supply team rosters.

“I know the shutdown wasn't welcome news, but youth hockey needs to make some changes,” he said. "We look forward to working with them."

Neighboring states including New Hampshire enacted similar temporary restrictions regarding indoor ice hockey.

Those new rules come as new COVID-19 rules implemented by Gov. Charlie Baker took effect across Massachusetts Friday.

Restaurants and other businesses must now shut down by the new curfew of 10 p.m. Baker is requiring certain businesses to operate between 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. And everyone in public spaces whether that is indoors or outside, must wear a mask at all times.

But not everyone is convinced the new rule will be effective

Violators of the new mask mandate could face a $300 fine if they don’t comply.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscoronavirusCOVID-19hockeygov. charlie baker
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us