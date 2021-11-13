After Attempted Rape in MBTA's State Street Station, Police Searching for Suspect

MBTA Transit Police are searching for a person suspected of attempted rape at the State Street Station late Friday night.

Police released images and video Saturday of the person, who appears to be a man in a red zip-up sweater, blue T-shirt, baseball cap and backpack.

The incident took place about 10:30 p.m. at the station in Downtown Boston, which serves the Orange and Blue lines. Police didn't share information about whether the victim was hurt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 617-222-1050 or texting anonymously to 873873.