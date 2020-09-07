Local

After Atypical Summer Tourism, Cape Cod Wants You to Visit This Fall

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is trying to get word out that there is so much to see and do on the Cape and islands, even after Labor Day.

By Katelyn Flint

Cape Cod business leaders on Cape Cod have a message: it's not just a great place to visit in the summer.

Among the highlights are the outdoor dining options that will still be offered, the warm water temperatures at area beaches and the free parking that doesn't exist during the busy summer months.

But they also want to make sure tourists include the Cape in their fall plans as well, touting the numerous biking and waking trails here, and even farmers markets with Cape Cod cranberries and pumpkins.

A second wave of tourism would certainly be welcome on the Cape, especially after a slow start to Memorial Day weekend as state regulations for lodging were just being lifted. These business owners say they rely on the money that comes in during their already short season.

