Local

child overdoses

After Baby Overdoses on Fentanyl, Police Seek 2 From Fall River

The 11-month-old child is in stable condition after apparently taking the powerful drug, according to police

By Staff Reports

Lynne Servant and Kevin Baker are wanted in connection with a baby that overdosed on the powerful drug fentanyl in Fall River, Massachusetts
Fall River Police Department

An 11-month-old child overdosed on Fentanyl in Fall River, Massachusetts, police said, as they asked for the public's help in finding two people they say are facing charges in the case.

Warrants have been issued charging Lynne Servant, 35, and Kevin Baker, 39, with permit injury to a child, police said Tuesday.

The charge comes after an 11-month-old child overdosed on the powerful opiate drug fentanyl, according to police. The child was in stable condition Tuesday.

Local

Massachusetts 1 min ago

Senate Lawmakers OK Bill Reviewing Massachusetts Flag

Joe Biden 35 mins ago

Analyzing Biden's Choices for Vice President

Police didn't say what relationship the child had to Servant or Baker or how they believe the child was exposed to the drug.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Servant or Baker is urged to contact Fall River police at 508-676-8511 x260.

This article tagged under:

child overdosesFall Riverfentanyl
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us