After Baby Overdoses on Fentanyl, Police Seek 2 From Fall River

An 11-month-old child overdosed on Fentanyl in Fall River, Massachusetts, police said, as they asked for the public's help in finding two people they say are facing charges in the case.

Warrants have been issued charging Lynne Servant, 35, and Kevin Baker, 39, with permit injury to a child, police said Tuesday.

The charge comes after an 11-month-old child overdosed on the powerful opiate drug fentanyl, according to police. The child was in stable condition Tuesday.

Police didn't say what relationship the child had to Servant or Baker or how they believe the child was exposed to the drug.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Servant or Baker is urged to contact Fall River police at 508-676-8511 x260.