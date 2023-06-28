Local

New Hampshire

After canceled flight, Nikki Haley to make campaign stop in NH Wednesday

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis both spoke in New Hampshire Tuesday

By Matt Fortin

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley campaigns in Bedford, New Hampshire, May 24, 2023.
by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is scheduled to appear at an event in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Haley is the special guest at the America the Great Tour, which is being presented by Polaris National Security. The event is being held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Waterfront at the Elks in Portsmouth.

The former United States ambassador to the United Nations was supposed to speak at a town hall on Tuesday night in Hollis, but her flight was canceled amid widespread travel impacts in the region.

Haley did speak on Tuesday at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington D.C., where she commented on relations with China — she called for "fundamental changes to deal with the most dangerous threat America has faced since World War II," her campaign said.

Fellow presidential candidates also vying for the Republican nomination, Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, were also in New Hampshire on Tuesday to speak to voters. DeSantis held a town hall in Hollis, taking many questions from voters while vowing to "break the swamp" in Washington and to "actually" build a southern border wall, the Associated Press reported.

Trump spoke at a Republican women's luncheon in Concord and also stopped at the campaign office he's opened in Manchester, according to the AP, which also reported Trump accused DeSantis of backing cuts to social security and Medicare.

