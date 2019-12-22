Local
Massachusetts

After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic to Avoid Spike Strip, Mattapan Man Involved in Police Chase Arrested on Cape Cod

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

Yarmouth Honda Chase
David Curran

A 30-year-old Mattapan man was arrested by state police after leading them on a chase that involved three different departments, a shortcut through a park and ride and a 17-year-old passenger.

Jermaine O. Omoregie was arrested Sunday and charged with the following:

  • Using a motor vehicle without authority;
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle;
  • Failure to stop for police;
  • Operating after a license suspension and
  • A marked lane violation.

Around 7:45 p.m., Massachusetts State Police were notified that the Braintree Police Department and state environmental police were chasing a black Honda Odyssey on Route 3A toward Hull. The driver, who police said was Omoregie, was not given permission to use the car, which is owned by a family member.

Local

Maine 13 mins ago

Police Officer Shot in Maine; Suspect Leads Police on Chase: Report

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

RI Man Dies in Fitchburg, Mass. Crash

Omoregie allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 228 in Norwell to avoid a spike strip that had been deployed, when he hit another car. Soon after, police say he drove into a park and ride lot to get onto Route 3.

At this point, MSP said that a state trooper out of Yarmouth deployed a spike strip on Route 6 in Yarmouth. Omoregie drove over the device and then crashed into a wall, police said.

The 17-year-old passenger has not been charged, according to police. One state police cruiser crashed into a guardrail during the chase, and a helicopter and flight crew monitored the suspect.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCape CodPOLICEYarmouth
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us