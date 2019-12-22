After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic to Avoid Spike Strip, Mattapan Man Involved in Police Chase Arrested on Cape Cod

A 30-year-old Mattapan man was arrested by state police after leading them on a chase that involved three different departments, a shortcut through a park and ride and a 17-year-old passenger.

Jermaine O. Omoregie was arrested Sunday and charged with the following:

Using a motor vehicle without authority;

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle;

Failure to stop for police;

Operating after a license suspension and

A marked lane violation.

Around 7:45 p.m., Massachusetts State Police were notified that the Braintree Police Department and state environmental police were chasing a black Honda Odyssey on Route 3A toward Hull. The driver, who police said was Omoregie, was not given permission to use the car, which is owned by a family member.

Omoregie allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 228 in Norwell to avoid a spike strip that had been deployed, when he hit another car. Soon after, police say he drove into a park and ride lot to get onto Route 3.

At this point, MSP said that a state trooper out of Yarmouth deployed a spike strip on Route 6 in Yarmouth. Omoregie drove over the device and then crashed into a wall, police said.

The 17-year-old passenger has not been charged, according to police. One state police cruiser crashed into a guardrail during the chase, and a helicopter and flight crew monitored the suspect.