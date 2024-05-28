Boston Business Journal

After delay, Eastern Bank, Cambridge Trust get approval to merge

By Trajan Warren

After an initial delay, Eastern Bank and Cambridge Trust said Tuesday that they have jointly received the necessary state and federal regulatory approvals to complete their proposed merger.

The Massachusetts Division of Banks, the New Hampshire Banking Department and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve each granted approval for this transaction to close.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us