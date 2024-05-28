After delay, Eastern Bank, Cambridge Trust get approval to merge

After an initial delay, Eastern Bank and Cambridge Trust said Tuesday that they have jointly received the necessary state and federal regulatory approvals to complete their proposed merger.
The Massachusetts Division of Banks, the New Hampshire Banking Department and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve each granted approval for this transaction to close.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal