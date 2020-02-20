After Failed Lamborghini Heist, Another Teen Is Arrested

Another person has been arrested in the failed theft of two Lamborghini SUVs from a Massachusetts car dealership — they were eventually recovered after they crashed into each other Tuesday morning.

Christian Virgile, 18, was arrested on Thursday, Malden police said on Twitter. The department had issued a warrant for his arrest Wednesday, saying he was wanted for receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after causing personal injury and operating a motor vehicle unlicensed.

That leaves one person still at large after the theft of two Lamborghini SUVs from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston in Wayland.

Two Lamborghinis stolen from a Wayland car dealership later crashed in Malden.

The high-end SUVs, each worth about $200,000, had their front windows smashed with a rock around 3 a.m. before they were driven off, police have said.

The vehicles were found after one slammed into another vehicle at an intersection in Malden, leading the other to rear-end the first.

Eighteen-year-old Elijah McKinney has also been arrested in the case, which sparked a manhunt with police dogs to find the others believed to be involved.

It's not clear if Virgile or McKinney have attorneys.

Two Lamborghinis were involved in a crash in Malden. They were reported stolen out of Wayland.