After Fla. Collapse, Boston Building Official Says to Be ‘Vigilant, But Not Panicked'

The stunning images coming out of south Florida were shocking to even the most veteran of building experts.

“This is more than getting struck by lightning,” said John Lojek, commissioner of Inspectional Services for the city of Newton. “This is getting struck by lightning several times in a row.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More than half of a 12-story building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed early Thursday morning. One person has been confirmed to have died, but with nearly 100 people unaccounted for, it's feared the death toll will skyrocket before an answer is found for what caused the disaster.

Lojek’s first thought – based on how the building pancaked – was the roof.

The mayor of Surfside said there had been recent roof work done, but it’s unknown if that had anything to do with the devastating destruction.

“Did they overload the roof? Did they load all the supplies up there? Or perhaps they were changing out the air conditioning units or the compressors and the condensers and things like that,” said Lojek.

Marc Joseph, Boston’s deputy building commissioner, said apartment residents should not be overly worried.

“I like them to be alert, vigilant, but not panicked,” Joseph said.

Just last month, the city of Boston took part in a project called Building Safety Month, sending out the city’s inspectors to check for issues even before any complaints were made.

“It’s a process, you have to be at it all the time. You cannot let go, inspectors are out every day,” Joseph.