After long wait, Mass. trial on rideshare driver status set to begin

The proceeding in Suffolk Superior Court will weigh whether Uber and Lyft misclassified their Bay State drivers as independent contractors instead of employees

By Chris Lisinski

The judicial front in the long-running battle over Uber and Lyft's treatment of Massachusetts workers has been a flurry of paperwork for nearly four years. That's about to change.

Monday marks the start of a massively impactful Suffolk Superior Court trial about whether the companies that redrew the transportation landscape, both here and across the country, did so by misclassifying their Bay State drivers as independent contractors instead of employees, with all of the pay and benefits that status entails.

