Local
Radio

WAAF, Alternative Rock Mainstay, Has Been Sold, Will Change to Christian Programming

WAAF will stop broadcasting at 107.3 Friday

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

One of the Boston area's longtime hard rock radio stations has been sold and is expected to change to "contemporary Christian" programming.

Entercom Communications said Tuesday that WAAF 107.3 FM had been sold to Educational Media Foundation for $10.75 million in cash.

EMF will replace the radio station’s rock format with “contemporary Christian” programming, the Boston Herald reported.

Local

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Multiple Schools Cancel Classes After Major Water Main Break in Manchester

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Crash Kills 5-Year-Old Mass. Girl, 2 Family Members Near Disney World

Entercom said it would air WAAF on its existing HD radio stations, 104.1 HD2 and 93.7 HD2. It will also still be streamed on Radio.com.

WAAF will stop broadcasting at 107.3 Friday. The new programming is expected to start Saturday.

The station lost Greg Hill, the host of its morning show for nearly 30 years, to also WEEI — also owned by Entercom — over the summer.

This article tagged under:

Radio
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us