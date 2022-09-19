After Nearly Naked Home Invasion Attempt, Driver Crashes Into Lake, Deputies Say

A man dressed only in underwear tried to break into a Maine home on Sunday, then led police on a chase that ended when his SUV crashed into a lake, authorities said.

The man got out of the wrecked vehicle and swam to shore, where he was arrested, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began about 4:45 p.m. at a home on Acton's Langley Shores Drive, when someone noticed on their doorbell camera the man, apparently drunk and nearly naked, trying to make his way inside the unoccupied home, officials said.

The person drove off, but authorities had a description of their vehicle and a sheriff's deputy spotted one that matched the description on nearby Buzzell Road, according to the department.

When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, it sped off, then crashed into Wilson Lake, officials said. The driver, identified as 20-year-old South Berwick resident Logan Pratt, was taken into custody when he swam to shore and brought to the hospital for minor injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear if Pratt had an attorney who could speak to the charges he faces, including evading an officer.