After Off-Campus Party, Students at This Mass. College Face Disciplinary Action

Salem health officials are looking for more than 50 people who attended an apartment party near Salem State University over the weekend, and say they will face the "appropriate consequences."

Police arrested one person, who is not a SSU student, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest when they broke up the the party on Becket Street Friday night. The property owner will be cited for keeping a disorderly house, according to a joint statement from Mayor Kim Driscoll and SSU President John Keenan.

Salem State students who went to the party will face additional disciplinary consequences from the university, according to the statement.

"The Salem Police Department and City officials are working closely with Salem State Police and university officials to identify as many responsible parties as possible and ensure they face the appropriate consequences, both on- and off-campus," the officials wrote. "Those responsible in both instances will be held accountable to the greatest extent possible under the law and under the university's disciplinary policies."

Officials are urging anyone who went to the party to get tested for coronavirus. Students can get a free test through SSU and residents can go through the city's free "Stop the Spread" testing at Salem High School.

During a separate incident Friday, a Salem State student was arrested and charged with burning personal property, vandalism and destruction of property over $1,200 in connection with damage done to the playground equipment at Pickman Park. The investigations into the incidents are ongoing.