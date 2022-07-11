After Robbery at Gunpoint on Wilmington Trail, Police Release Sketch of Suspect

A man wearing a surgical mask robbed someone at gunpoint last week on a trail in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, releasing a sketch of the perpetrator.

The robbery, which "appears to be an isolated incident," took place behind the Wilmington Family Medical Center on Wednesday about 5:30 p.m., according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Brandishing a gun, the man demanded the victim's phone and jewelry, police said. The victim described the man as in his mid-40s, about 5-foot-8 and 180 lbs. with blue eyes, messy dark-blond hair and facial hair. He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and dark brown pants.

The victim said that the police sketch released of the man makes him look younger than in real life, according to police.

They urged residents to be careful walking in secluded areas, especially if they're alone, and asked anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 978-658-5071.