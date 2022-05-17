Local

Belmont

After Series of Similar Home Break-ins, Belmont Police Issue Warning to Residents

The burglar is cutting through screens to get inside the homes, either through an open window or an entrance door, police said

By Asher Klein

A still from a video shared by Belmont, Massachusetts, police showing a person believed to have broken into at least one home in a spate of burglaries in the early morning of Monday, May 16, 2022.
Handout

Three homes were broken into in Belmont, Massachusetts, early Monday morning, police say, warning residents of a pattern that the thief appears to be using.

Four laptops and other valuable items were stolen in the Monday morning break-ins in homes on Adams Street, Madison Street and Watson Road, Belmont police said.

The burglar is cutting through screens to get inside the homes, either through an open window or an entrance door, police said, as well as traveling through back yards to get between houses.

Police shared video of the suspected thief walking up to a home in a hat and mask.

While they are stepping up patrols in the area, police also recommended that Belmont residents place valuable items in safe deposit boxes or hide them in dressers or closets.

BelmontthiefBelmont Police Departmentbreak-insrobberies
