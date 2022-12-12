After Uproar, Dedham Libraries to Put Up Christmas Trees: ‘There Is No Ban'

After heated arguments, Christmas trees will go up at public libraries in Dedham, Massachusetts, after all for the holidays, an official confirmed Monday, noting the libraries don't have "a ban on Christmas."

But the controversy over whether Christmas trees would be part of the two libraries' holiday decorations has cast a gloomy pall over the season in the town.

"What has played out on social media is unfortunate, it has negatively impacted our staff and the community, and frankly, transpired before we had even started our seasonal decorating. As we finish decorating for this holiday season, Christmas trees will be put up at both locations," Director Amber Moroney said in a statement Monday.

Town employees had been harassed and bullied over whether the libraries would put up a tree, a statement from Dedham Friday, sourcing the rancor to "a recent social media post." While the town didn't specify which post kicked up the Christmas-time furor, Boston.com reported it was a branch manager's post that went viral.

The town encouraged constructive discourse amid an atmosphere of threats that didn't represent Dedham's values.

"We continue to encourage constructive conversations and healthy debates, but because of social media and outside sources, what could have been something of legitimate discourse turned neighbor against neighbor, and has threatened the safety and well-being of community members and staff. This behavior is not a true reflection of our commitment to lead with kindness and civility," the town's statement Friday said.

On Monday, Moroney, the library director, specified that Dedham does indeed welcome people ho celebrates Christmas, and doesn't ban it: "At the Dedham Public Library we do our best to respect the wide variety of viewpoints and beliefs in our community, including those who choose to celebrate Christmas and other winter holidays. To be clear, there is no ban on Christmas at the Dedham library."

She added that the libraries will review how they decorate and put up holiday displays so "they are welcoming, enriching, and reflective of our entire community," and acknowledged the people who have spoken out.

Library decorations are the first agenda item on Tuesday night's meeting of the Dedham Board of Library Trustees.