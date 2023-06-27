Waltham power surge discussed at town hall meeting

After a power surge knocked out power for thousands last week in Waltham, Massachusetts, several public meetings are being held to assist and inform residents.

The power surge on June 19 prompted dozens of 911 calls as about 6,000 customers lost power and power strips burned. Fire officials were investigating whether a blaze at a multi-family home was related to the surge as well.

It wasn't the first power damaging surge in Waltham and some residents worry it could happen again.

Several members of Waltham City Council held a town hall meeting at the Government Center Auditorium Tuesday for residents to voice concerns.

One man told NBC10 Boston Tuesday he hasn't been able to go home since the surge.

"It's all boarded up. We can't even go in there," said resident Raimondo Alonge. "Try to go in there, I break down, there's just so much memory in that house."

Power company Eversource is holding two meetings, one this Thursday and another July 13, where they'll provide help to residents and business make claims for damage caused by the surge.

City officials, including Mayor Jeannette McCarthy and the city's fire chief, met with Eversource Monday to discuss damages from surges and preventing future power surges, the city said in a statement.

Residents who experienced power loss are advised not to reuse power strips or surge protectors, according to a press release from the city of Waltham.