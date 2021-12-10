After Years of Construction, MBTA Green Line D Branch Project Ends

After more than three years, a major overhaul of the MBTA Green Line's D Branch is finished, the agency said Friday.

The project, which required shutdowns of segments of the D Branch on weeknights and weekends, replaced more than 25,000 feet of train track and 6.5 miles of signals between the Riverside and Beaconsfield stations, the MBTA said.

Finishing the project means the line is safer and more reliable, though testing will still be done, General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

"We’re committed to making the Green Line fully accessible, and we ask for the community’s continued patience and support while we work towards this goal of improving the overall rider experience for all, he said.

The project began in June 2018. In 2017 and 2018, the MBTA said, there were 120 incidents caused by outdated signals, and replacing them will end up saving 2.5 minutes of travel time along the route in each direction, since some slow zones will no longer be needed.

After months of headaches for riders dealing with the construction, two brand new stations are now open on the B branch.