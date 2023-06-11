3 residents, 2 firefighters injured in Boston fire that filled sky with thick, black smoke

An aggressive fire broke out Sunday at a triple-decker in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, injuring five people, including two firefighters, and leaving more than two dozen residents without a place to stay as thick, black smoke billowed into the evening sky.

The Boston Fire Department said heavy fire was found on the rear porches of 571 Cummings Highway around 7:10 p.m. and more crews were immediately called to the scene. Firefighters used an aggressive interior and exterior attack to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

The heavy fire has been knocked down, and the rear porches have collapsed, according to fire officials. Crews will remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

Three residents and two firefighters were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts responded to assist 25 people who were displaced by the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the case of the blaze.