AI may decide if you get your next job

Artificial intelligence may be impacting your next job interview.

The future of hiring is moving into the hands of AI with more companies relying on AI-based application screening software to sift through applications.

These interviews, in which a job candidate chats with an artificial intelligence interviewer, have been around in recent years but haven’t gone mainstream.

A job candidate will be asked questions they can submit via either text or video. AI will then look at factors like language proficiency and recommend standout candidates.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A new survey by ResumeBuilder.com found that four in 10 companies will be using AI interviews to hire new employees by 2024.

ResumeBuilder surveyed more than 1,000 employees involved in the hiring process at their companies.

Stacie Haller is the chief career Advisor at ResumeBuilder.

“The part of this that's interesting is 78% of our hiring managers were under the age of 44 who responded this way,” said Haller. “It's very clear that the younger generation of managers are really jumping on technology and applying it in the interview process.”

Two-thirds of those surveyed believe AI interviews will increase hiring efficiency. More than half believe it will eventually replace human hiring managers.

“If they don't speed up the hiring process, they lose good candidates along the way,” said Haller.

But this isn’t an entirely new thing.

“For 20 years now, we've had companies apply predictive scores to how well you might match a particular opening.”

Kathy Robinson is the president and CEO of CXO Directions, a company that helps people build their professional identities.

She says AI is simply speeding up the hiring procedure.

“[AI] processes a lot of information, and it looks for a match and that's going to be pulled sooner into the hiring process so that hiring companies can have a more targeted sense of who they want to bring in for an interview.”

Of the respondents who said their company will be using AI interviews in the future, 15% will have AI make decisions on candidates -- without any human input.

The other 85% say the software will provide recommendations on candidates, but a human will still make the final decisions.

One of the major concerns about AI is bias.

Most companies have built in anti-bias detection models.

“If it's not done carefully and thoughtfully, then whoever is developing the model and building the questions that ai is trying to answer could actually do serious harm,” said Robinson.

“We're all acknowledging now that these new technologies can have bias in there that need to work to mitigate or acknowledge to figure out how we're going to make it better,” said Haller.

There are several resources online that can help job seekers navigate the world of AI, including videos that teach you how to interview with a bot.