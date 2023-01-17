Air, Ground Search for Brookfield Woman Missing 1 Week Expands

A week after she went missing, the search for a Brookfield woman expanded on Tuesday, with a Massachusetts State Police helicopter joining police and other law enforcement officials searching the area on land.

Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10 at about 8:30 p.m., walking away from the home where she was staying on Main Street toward Lewis Field.

Officers on foot and driving ATVs were deep into the heavily wooded area around the field for three miles around where she as last seen, up from two miles.

Investigators are going out on foot and in ATVs now, continuing their expanded grid search around the area where Brittany Tee was last seen in Brookfield one week ago. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/8AXBS61YWo — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) January 17, 2023

Tee's family reported her missing Thursday night, after growing concerned that they had been unable to reach her. They believe she had her wallet, iPad and cellphone with her – but her phone is no longer working.

Her family says they’ve put up fliers and several posts on social media, while police have searched the home where Brittany was staying.

Law enforcement officials have asked for the public's help in finding Tee, and said the investigation isn't focused on a possible crime.

“We have her on foot, and we have her out in the elements, so, yeah we’re really concerned," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said at a briefing Monday. "That’s why we’re asking for the public’s help, but she might have gone to a friend’s house, she might be in several different places that the family’s aware of.”

Brookfield Police Chief Mike Blanchard said, “If you have any tips, any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, definitely give us a call. Residents in the Maple Street area are urged to check your outhouses, your sheds.”

Brittany is described as about 5-foot-6 with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots.