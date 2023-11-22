Massachusetts

Storm causes flight delays amid holiday travel rush

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

About 2.6 million people are expected to fly to their Thanksgiving celebrations on Wednesday — many from Boston Logan International Airport.

Experts are expecting 6.6% more people to hit the skies for Thanksgiving compared to last year. Meaning, this could be the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005.

For reference, the line inside Terminal A backed up all the way to elevators and escalators.

Though Wednesday is expected to be busiest day, already some travel plans were foiled. At last check, whether it's coming in or going out, 13 flights at Logan Airport were canceled and 10 others delayed.

"We are very happy to get out before the storm. We do not want to be flying in the middle of a storm," Jacqueline Wiener, who decided to get ahead of the storm, told NBC10 Boston on Tuesday.

For those heading out, the Transportation Security Administration suggests that travelers arrive early, as in two hours prior to their scheduled flight, bring an acceptable ID, remain aware by reporting suspicious activities and be patient.

While Wednesday will be busy, experts expect 2.9 million passengers on Sunday.

