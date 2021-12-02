Local

AJ Quetta

AJ Quetta Becomes Hockey Coach at Bishop Feehan, His Alma Mater

"He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division 1 State Title," the Shamrocks said in a statement

By Asher Klein and Jake Levin

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images, File

AJ Quetta, the Massachusetts high school hockey player who was seriously injured during a game in January, is returning to his alma mater as a coach.

He'll be an assistant coach working with the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks forwards, explaining game and practice footage and building the brand, the team said Thursday.

"He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division 1 State Title," the team said in a statement.

They quoted "Coach Quetta" as saying, "if there is a will, there is always a way, my friend."

Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury in a Jan. 26 game for Bishop Feehan. He spent three months in rehab but graduated from the Attleboro school this summer to a resounding ovation from his classmates.

Bishop Feehan High School senior A.J. Quetta, who was seriously injured in a varsity hockey game last month, shared a message with his supporters on Saturday.

He played varsity hockey for the Shamrocks for three years. Since his injury, Quetta's been honored by the Boston Bruins.

