AJ Quetta Becomes Hockey Coach at Bishop Feehan, His Alma Mater

AJ Quetta, the Massachusetts high school hockey player who was seriously injured during a game in January, is returning to his alma mater as a coach.
He'll be an assistant coach working with the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks forwards, explaining game and practice footage and building the brand, the team said Thursday.
"He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division 1 State Title," the team said in a statement.
They quoted "Coach Quetta" as saying, "if there is a will, there is always a way, my friend."
Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury in a Jan. 26 game for Bishop Feehan. He spent three months in rehab but graduated from the Attleboro school this summer to a resounding ovation from his classmates.
He played varsity hockey for the Shamrocks for three years. Since his injury, Quetta's been honored by the Boston Bruins.