AJ Quetta Becomes Hockey Coach at Bishop Feehan, His Alma Mater

AJ Quetta, the Massachusetts high school hockey player who was seriously injured during a game in January, is returning to his alma mater as a coach.

He'll be an assistant coach working with the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks forwards, explaining game and practice footage and building the brand, the team said Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division 1 State Title," the team said in a statement.

They quoted "Coach Quetta" as saying, "if there is a will, there is always a way, my friend."

Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury in a Jan. 26 game for Bishop Feehan. He spent three months in rehab but graduated from the Attleboro school this summer to a resounding ovation from his classmates.

Bishop Feehan High School senior A.J. Quetta, who was seriously injured in a varsity hockey game last month, shared a message with his supporters on Saturday.

He played varsity hockey for the Shamrocks for three years. Since his injury, Quetta's been honored by the Boston Bruins.