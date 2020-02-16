Local
snowmobile crash

Alcohol, Speed Appear as Factors in Fatal Snowmobile Crash in Maine

The 49-year-old New Hampshire man went off a trail and hit a tree late Friday afternoon

A New Hampshire man has died in a snowmobile crash in the White Mountain National Forest in Maine.

Authorities say 49-year-old Paul Whitaker, of Conway, was riding south on Route 113 in Batchelders Grant Township when he went off the trail and hit a tree late Friday afternoon.

Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, tells the Sun Journal that speed and alcohol appear to be factors contributing the crash, which is under investigation.

