Alcohol, speed contributed to fiery NH crash that injured 5 Mass. youths

Five juveniles from Massachusetts were injured in a fiery early-morning crash in Pelham, New Hampshire, and police say alcohol and speed were contributing factors.

Around 3:25 a.m. Friday, Pelham police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of Jericho and Currier roads for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, the officers located a 2013 Volkswagen Golf that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames.

The five juvenile occupants from Dracut and Lowell were able to escape the vehicle on their own, police said.

One occupant suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the four other occupants suffered minor injuries. All of them were taken to a Massachusetts hospital.

No names were released.

Pelham police said the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol and speed appear to have been factors.

Several area police and fire departments from New Hampshire and Massachusetts assisted Pelham at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Warren McQuaide at 603-635-2411 or wmcquaide@pelhampolice.com.