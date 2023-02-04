Alewife MBTA Station Closed Due to Car Hanging From Parking Garage; Girl Hurt By Falling Glass

An MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was temporarily closed Saturday due to a crash that left a vehicle dangling from above the facility and sent a girl to the hospital, officials said.

A person was also injured on the top level of Alewife Station's parking garage, the Cambridge Fire Department said, and a vehicle was seen in photos the agency shared hanging over the edge of the parking structure above the station's distinctive glass atrium.

According to MBTA Transit Police, the motorist's actions on the 5th level of the parking garage were "intentional." Further information is not being released at this time, police added.

Tech Rescue: FD units are working at a vehicle crash w injury on the top level of the Alewife MBTA parking garage. Vehicle is overhanging the edge of the structure. Alewife MBTA is CLOSED pending structural evaluation.

Cambridge & Transit PD & Pro EMS are also working on scene. pic.twitter.com/Vgv2d5ftl3 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 4, 2023

Firefighters say when they arrived at the station around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, they found the driver unconscious behind the wheel. The driver was taken to a local hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

The fire chief said a child was also taken to an area hospital after she was hit by glass falling into the station.

The car knocked off a piece of concrete estimated around 10,000 pounds, along with the steel guard rails, which collapsed into the atrium. The fire chief said the piece of the concrete barrier that fell is being held up by the steel atrium.

1:30pm this afternoon Alewife parking garage 5th level. The motorist's actions were intentional. No further information to be released at this time. Station to remain closed and service between Alewife/Davis suspended. Buses will replace service until station reopens.

Damage was visible inside the atrium as well. Photos shared by the fire department showed panes of glass broken on the floor inside. It was not immediately clear where the girl was when she was struck by glass, but acting chief Tom Cahill said things could have been worse during a busy weekday commute.

"I think we're fortunate it was a Saturday morning," Cahill said. "If this was a Monday morning, the circumstances would've been a lot different. The particular construction used to support the glass in that atrium, the size of the steel they used, is really what kept that 10,000 pounds from making it all the way into the atrium."

Tech Rescue Alewife MBTA update: CFD units are still operating on scene. MBTA Alewife station will remain CLOSED pending structural & safety evaluation. Structural engineers are enroute.

Shuttle buses will run between Davis & Alewife. pic.twitter.com/jwyfsG2vDK — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 4, 2023

The MBTA announced the station's closure through social media and said shuttle buses were replacing Red Line service between Davis and Alewife due to the auto accident. The agency also said structural engineers were en route to inspect the infrastructure but didn't immediately provide an update on when it might reopen.

The Cambridge Fire Department later said the station would remain closed pending a structural and safety evaluation, while police said the MBTA facility would remain closed with service between Alewife/Davis suspended.

Buses are replacing service until the station reopens, but Massachusetts is seeing bitter cold this weekend after arctic air swept into the region on Friday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions.

Shuttle buses replacing Red Line service between Davis and Alewife due to an auto accident that caused damage to Alewife station. Structural engineers are enroute to inspect our infrastructure.

Alewife Station is one terminus of the MBTA's Red Line train. City and charter buses also stop at the facility.