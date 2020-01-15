Alex Cora, Red Sox to Speak at Press Conference

A day after the Red Sox and manager Alex Cora announced they will part ways amid his involvement in a sign-stealing scandal, the Boston-based team and former team leader are slated to speak at a press conference.

The joint announcement of Cora’s departure was made Tuesday as Major League Baseball considers disciplinary action against the manager. The league believes Cora is the mastermind behind a sign-stealing scheme in which illicit use of electronics was used to achieve victory by the Houston Astros in 2017 and Boston Red Sox in 2018.

Cora was the bench coach for the Astros in 2017 and moved on to become manager of the Red Sox the following year. In Boston, the 44-year-old former athlete led the team to a World Series title and most wins in team history.

Cora and the Red Sox will address the media at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fenway Park.