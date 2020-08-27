Ali Velshi Rescues Baby Squirrel ‘Larry' After Hurricane Laura

Larry the baby squirrel had some on Twitter thankful for a brief moment of cuteness amid the devastation of Hurricane Laura after MSNBC host Ali Velshi helped free the critter from a downed tree in the aftermath of the severe storm.

Viewers in the 10 a.m hour Central Time saw Velshi cradling a sleeping baby squirrel after he and another man named Tony noticed the apparently trapped and dazed animal in Orange, Texas, a few miles from the Louisiana border. They decided to check on the squirrel to see if it needed food or care, he said.

Velshi told viewers he consulted "the Google" before giving the squirrel some Gatorade.

"There are silver linings in everything and over the course of the last hour we've been nursing this little guy back to health," Velshi said as the squirrel rested in his hand.

He was planning to name it Laura after the storm but decided on Larry instead because he's a male, Velshi said.

It's unclear where they planned to take the animal.

@AliVelshi is the hero we all need but don’t deserve for saving Larry the Squirrel ❤️ @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/JkInLrHGjM — Lisa Grimes (@lisagrimesDC) August 27, 2020

.@AliVelshi caring for that baby squirrel is everything my soul needed this morning. I’m living for the kindness.



I hope Larry will enjoy a long life. 🐿 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zO78LVn8jg — 𝕷𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 👽 𝐈 𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄 (@mydarkfairytale) August 27, 2020

NBCUniversal is the parent company of MSNBC and this station.