Local

COVID-19

All Aboard! MBTA to Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccination Trains

The Vax Express will visit stations in Worcester, Mattapan Boston, Lowell, Lawrence and Fitchburg

Getty Images

Haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet? The MBTA is giving you the chance to get on board a vaccination train.

The MBTA is set to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to passengers aboard its commuter rail trains at designated stations next week, the agency announced Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

MBTA has partnered with a private health startup CIC Health to implement the so-called "Vax Express" from June 16 to 20.

Local

Massachusetts 21 mins ago

Mass. Steamship Authority Resumes Online Booking After Hit by Cyber Attack

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

‘Oh My God, I'm in the Mouth of a Whale': What It's Like Being Swallowed by a Humpback

The Vax Express will visit stations in Worcester, Mattapan Boston, Lowell, Lawrence and Fitchburg. These areas have been identified as those among the lowest vaccination rates in Massachusetts.

The Vax Express will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for passengers ages 12 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for passengers ages 18 and older.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, who is sponsoring the initiative, also plans to offer giveaways, including a $25 local grocery store gift card to each vaccine recipient.

The Vax Express is accepting walk ups, as well as appointments through the CIC Health website.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19vaccinembtaCOVID-19 vaccine
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us