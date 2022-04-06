Local

megabus

All Aboard! Megabus Service From Boston to Other Major Cities Resumes

Beginning May 11, the bus will resume services from Boston's South Station to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington

By Kevin Boulandier

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

After two years with services paused, Megabus will offer trips from Boston to major East Coast cities past New York.

Beginning May 11, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bus company will resume trips from Boston's South Station to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.

Megabus had already been traveling between Boston and New York. Other destinations from Boston listed on the company's website include Portland, Maine; Montpelier and Burlington in Vermont; and Secaucus, New Jersey.

Tickets from Boston to New York start as low as $59.99 for a round trip. Those interested in purchasing tickets or looking for more information could click this link.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

megabusBostonWashington D.C.south station
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us