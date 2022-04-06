All Aboard! Megabus Service From Boston to Other Major Cities Resumes

After two years with services paused, Megabus will offer trips from Boston to major East Coast cities past New York.

Beginning May 11, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bus company will resume trips from Boston's South Station to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.

Megabus had already been traveling between Boston and New York. Other destinations from Boston listed on the company's website include Portland, Maine; Montpelier and Burlington in Vermont; and Secaucus, New Jersey.

Tickets from Boston to New York start as low as $59.99 for a round trip. Those interested in purchasing tickets or looking for more information could click this link.