All Clear Given After MIT Dorm Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Students had to leave the dorm building for about two hours while police investigated

By Oscar Margain and Matt Fortin

Hundreds of students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were woken up at 2 a.m. on Wednesday to the sound of the alarm in Simmons Hall, after a bomb threat was reported by the university.

Just after 2:30 a.m., an alert from MIT Emergency Management said that Simmons Hall was being evacuated following a bomb threat. Emergency responders were on scene and the building was searched.

Following a thorough search of the building, authorities at MIT said that no threat was found, and the building was reopened.

It remains unclear what triggered authorities to believe there was a bomb threat. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the university to learn more information.

According to MIT's website, Simmons Hall is an undergraduate dorm building that houses 340 undergraduates, 10 graduate students, two MIT professors and their families and five resident scholars.

