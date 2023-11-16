All lanes reopen after Route 3 rollover crash involving fuel tanker in Billerica

All lanes in both directions of Route 3 in Billerica, Massachusetts, reopened Thursday morning after the highway was shut down for hours following a catastrophic rollover crash involving a fuel tanker, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The ramps from Interstate 495 to Route 3 southbound also reopened, said MassDOT.

Dashcam video shows a pick-up truck and a Tesla appearing to clip each other on Wednesday. The pick-up then collided with a fuel tanker truck, which flipped over. Thousands of gallons of oil spilled from the tanker.

Route 3 was shut down in both directions as hazmat crews tried to clean up the oil, and then repaired the damage to the pavement.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Man, I saw the video of that crash from the dashcam and they're lucky it didn't explode, that could have been really bad," said Jim Davenport, who was stuck in traffic.

Massachusetts State Police and firefighters are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash involving a fuel tanker spill on Route 3 north in Billerica on Wednesday morning.

"Somebody must have cut him off — crazy drivers, you know, I'm on the road all day, you see it all day long," said Betinho Moniz, who drives a cement mixer.

"Yeah, it's frustrating when you want to get home. Hour ride turns into two and half, three," added James Montgomery, who was driving to New Hampshire.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver of the tanker and the driver of one of the other vehicles involved sustained minor injuries.

Performance Trans, Inc., the owner of the tanker truck, said their driver is doing OK but did not have any further comment.

Although all lanes of Route 3 are reopened for the Thursday morning commute, MassDOT said lane closures will resume at about 10 a.m., so environmental cleanup can continue.