All Mass. Adults Eligible for COVID Vaccine Patriot's Day

Circle the date on your calendars - everyone in Massachusetts over the age of 16 can book an appointment to get the COVID vaccine on April 19, Patriot's Day.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced a timeline Wednesday for when Massachusetts residents who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination shot will be able to sign up, starting with residents 60 years and older as well as many front-line workers.

“We are getting through this," Baker said. "We can only move as fast as the manufacturers produce vaccines and thankfully production is picking up.”

The state is slated to receive 316,000 vaccine doses from the federal government. Some 170,000 of those will be first dose vaccines; and 8,000 are single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On Monday, residents 60 years and older as well as many front-line workers will become eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts.

Frontline workers newly eligible for the appointments include restaurant workers, grocery and convenience store workers, public transit workers and those who work in the court system.

Some in that demographic said they were relieved to become eligible, while others remain skeptical.

“I don’t trust it," grocery worker Barkim Taylor said. “I’m just not trusting what’s going on. It’s too much. It’s propaganda to me. I’m not trusting it. I’m staying clear of it.”

“These people are in denial. This vaccine is there for us, you know? We have to take it," school staffer Ezechias Delice countered. "Why not? Why should I not get it? It’s good. Good prevention. You need to vaccinate.”

On April 5, eligibility will be expanded to those 55 years and older and those with one co-morbidity, Baker said in a press conference. On April 19, Patriot's Day, vaccination appointments will be opened to any resident 16 years or older.

“It’s always described as the light at the end of the tunnel but it hasn’t come for a while so now that it’s finally here, it’s nice," resident David Crutchfield said. "It feels like life can get back to normal.”

People can preregister for appointments using the state's online system. Anyone without internet access or who cannot navigate the system may call 211 to preregister by phone.

Massachusetts launched a new online preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at one of the state's seven mass vaccination sites last week, changing the sign-up process for appointments at the large-scale sites.

All appointments are now being booked through the new preregistration site and are first come first serve for those eligible. Preregistered residents will be added to a waiting list where they'll receive weekly status updates and be notified when an appointment becomes available.