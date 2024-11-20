Alleged gunman in weekend Attleborough shooting captured by police

The suspected gunman in a shooting over the weekend in Attleborough, Massachusetts, has been arrested, ending a search for the 33-year-old man who authorities considered armed and dangerous, according to the city's police force.

Jacob Lacourse, 33, was tracked down by investigators and taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, the Attleborough Police Department announced Wednesday. They found him at a home on Dean Street.

Lacourse is being charged with assault and battery with a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. He was arraigned in Attleborough District Court Tuesday and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

The shooting left a 58-year-old wounded. The victim is expected to recover.

Police also arrested 30-year-old Alexandra Elliott, charging her with accessory after the fact and intimidation of a witness. She is due in court on Wednesday.

Lacourse is due back in court on Monday.