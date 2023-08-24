Alleged Texas armed robber arrested on Martha's Vineyard

A 29-year-old man wanted in connection with two armed robberies in Texas was arrested on Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday.

Authorities say Brian Covington was one of two people who allegedly entered an apartment at gunpoint in San Marcos, Texas, in February and stole 60 pairs of high-end shoes, cell phones, a PlayStation 5, and various pieces of expensive jewelry. Covington and another suspect were identified through an investigation that included footage from doorbell cameras.

Shortly after the incident, another police department in a neighboring town reported the pair committed an armed robbery outside of a club. A round was fired during that robbery, according to police.

According to investigators, Covington fled Texas and travelled from Florida to New York City to Marthas Vineyard.

Officers from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section spotted Covington Wednesday morning walking toward a rooming house on Pequot Avenue, where he was living. According to police, Covington ran into the home as he was being approached by officers. He was taken into custody without incident.

Covington is being held at Dukes County Jail without bail pending rendition to Texas.