Crews responded Friday after an alleged trespasser was hit by an Amtrak train in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

According to Amtrak, the person was trespassing on the tracks around 10:13 a.m. when “they came into contact” with the Amtrak Downeaster train 682 on its way from Brunswick, Maine to Boston.

There was no word on the condition of the person hit.

Amtrak said there were no injuries to the 157 passengers on board or crew members.

Police were investigating the incident.