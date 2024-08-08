New Hampshire

Shelter in place issued in Allenstown, NH, amid police investigation

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the incident on Sullivan Drive, or if anyone was hurt

By Asher Klein

An incident on a street in Allenstown, New Hampshire, sparked a shelter-in-place order from police Thursday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the incident on Sullivan Drive, or if anyone was hurt. Allenstown and state police both urged people to avoid the area.

State police said there was no indication of "an imminent threat to public safety."

Allenstown is just down the Merrimack River from Concord.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

