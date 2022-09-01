Allston Christmas Is Here as Thousands of College Students Return to Boston

Thursday is the biggest moving day of the year for the City of Boston, as college students move into apartments in droves ahead of a new semester.

Sept. 1 is also known as "Allston Christmas."

While Thursday may be considered a holiday by dumpster divers, it can be a major headaches for drivers trying to get through the city.

"It’s going to be dumpsters everywhere, piles of stuff, but it’ll clean out quick and it’ll go back to normal," Mark Kelly said, who was dropping his daughter off at college.

The city says it's prepared to make the day as painless as it possibly can. Boston is rolling out 60 neighborhood liaisons to be spread out throughout various areas, who will help answer questions and move the process along.

"The City of Boston is home to colleges and universities that attract students and families from all over the world,” Chief of Operations Dion Irish said. “We are excited to welcome students, families and visitors through the weekend. I’m grateful to the many city workers who have started preparations and will be working to ensure that all of our incoming students have safe housing, access to city services and understand how to be good neighbors.”

Drivers should expect traffic and backups on the roads, especially since Boston issued 2,500 moving van permits over the next five days.

"It’s been pretty rough, luckily though I was able to sign my lease two days early so I had kind of a head start, but here we are, move-in day is still moving," Sara Allen said.

Be sure to look out for signs that warn of parking restrictions on Thursday. A full guide on what to expect on Allston Christmas can be found here.