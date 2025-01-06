Massachusetts

Allston CVS employee assaulted by teen, police say

Police didn't say what, if any, charges the suspect faces

By Marc Fortier

A teenager was detained by police after assaulting an employee at a CVS store in Boston's Allston neighborhood on Sunday.

Boston police said they responded to a report of a disturbance at the CVS on Brighton Avenue at 6:22 p.m. Upon arrival, officers interviewed the victim, who reported that a group of teens had been causing a disturbance in the store by knocking over items and using inappropriate language toward the staff and other customers.

When employees asked the group to leave, police said one of the teens brandished a gel BB gun and assaulted the victim. The employee did not require hospitalization.

Following an investigation, police located the group of teens at a nearby fast food restaurant, where they also recovered the gel BB gun. The teenage suspect was taken into custody and later releasted to a parent. Police didn't say what, if any, charges the teen faces.

