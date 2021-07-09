Local

Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman Reunited With Lost Dog

Olympic gold medal winner Aly Raisman has been reunited with her lost dog, Mylo, who ran off terrified by fireworks

By Staff Reports

Olympic gold medal winner Aly Raisman and her lost dog, Mylo, have been reunited.

The Massachusetts gymnast said on social media last Saturday that her puppy had run off after being terrified by fireworks in Boston's Seaport District.

Friday, Raisman tweeted photos of herself with Mylo, thanking the people — and the dog — who helped her find her friend.

She said she would provide more information soon but was going to snuggle with Mylo first.

Raisman sought help from followers on Twitter and Instagram in the days since Mylo's disappearance, asking anyone with information to call a phone number and later having to ask people to stop calling it unless they had seen the dog, explaining that it is not her personal number.

More pets go missing July 4 and 5 than any other day of the year, according to the American Kennel Club.

Animal experts suggest making sure pets have a safe place to rest, somewhere they feel comfortable, with background music or white noise machines to drown out the sound of the fireworks. Some lavender oil under the dog's nose can also help to reduce anxiety.

"If you know your dog already has anxiety, go and talk to your vet," said Laura Burban, of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Connecticut. "Sometimes they have things there that can help calm the dogs."

Experts also warn pet owners to watch out for signs of distress like trembling, drooling, destructive behavior and also self-harm.

