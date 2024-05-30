Amazon driver appears to make delivery to Medfield home as fire was starting

A fire over the holiday weekend seriously damaged a home in Medfield, Massachusetts.

The owners were away, and wonder why an Amazon driver who came to the house and saw smoke didn’t call 911.

“Thank God, my kids weren’t home. My dogs weren’t in the house. Cause it could’ve been a lot worse,” said Peter McArdle, who’s owned the home for 13 years.

McArdel says the fire broke out Saturday while he and his family were away. Surveillance video from his garage shows an Amazon driver leaving a package - seemingly unaware of a container of smoking construction material in the driveway.

“I keep playing it. It’s astonishing that you could walk through smoke, see the fire in the trash bin, walk away and close the door behind you and go to your next delivery,” McArdel said.

Several hours after the delivery, a neighbor noticed the flames and called 911. The Fire Department says the fire started because of combustible materials disposed of improperly by contractors working on the house.

McArdle and his wife drove up from the Cape after getting a call that said his house was on fire. Eventually, he called Amazon to tell them what happened.

“I had a woman that spoke to two different managers both who said they’re not willing take your call because they weren’t at blame for the fire,” he said.

McArdle says he isn’t looking to blame anyone and understands how fire started. His only point: if you see something, say something.

”And that was the only intention of my call was to make them aware that guys common sense would say call the Fire Department and then go to your next delivery," he told NBC10 Boston.

We reached out to Amazon for comment but have yet to hear back.