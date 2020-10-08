Amazon Eyes Second Distribution Facility in Revere

Amazon.com is hoping to turn a 72-year-old movie theater into its second distribution site in Revere.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant (Nasdaq: AMZN) has its eye on Revere's Showcase Cinema de Lux, which is owned by National Amusements Inc., according to one of the attorneys involved in the deal. An agreement has been reached to sell the site to Wakefield-based developer NorthBridge Partners Inc.

Gerry D’Ambrosio, an attorney with D'Ambrosio Brown LLP, is representing NorthBridge and Amazon in the permitting process for the redevelopment of the parcel.

NorthBridge intends to lease the 102,000-square-foot site to Amazon, he said. The expected sale comes as the pandemic has boosted online retailers like Amazon and Boston-based Wayfair Inc. while upending the movie theater business as Hollywood has pulled back on releases. Revere’s Showcase recently reopened after a coronavirus-induced shutdown.

