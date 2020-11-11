Local

Amazon Plans New Delivery Station, Sorting Center in Massachusetts

The new facility will be the first 'AMXL delivery station' in the Bay State.

One of the largest employers in Massachusetts is expanding again.

Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) said on Tuesday it is planning to open two new facilities in Massachusetts.

A so-called "AMXL delivery station" will open in East Taunton in the first half of 2021, and a new sorting center will launch in Northborough later this year.

The East Taunton facility will be the first AMXL delivery station in the state, and will provide delivery of large products such as televisions and couches, Amazon spokesperson Emily Hawkins said in an email.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

