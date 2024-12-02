Amazon

Amazon carts found in breakdown lane of Route 1 in Revere

Aerial footage from the scene shows several large carts on wheels marked with the Amazon logo on the side of the highway

By Thea DiGiammerino

Large blue Amazon carts on wheels block the breakdown lane of a highway. DOT workers in neon vests are working to remove them with a pickup truck
NBC10 Boston

Several large Amazon carts were left blocking the breakdown lane on busy Route 1 in Revere, Massachusetts, on Cyber Monday.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed troopers received a report of four abandoned Amazon boxes in the breakdown lane near Lynn Street Monday morning. Aerial footage from the scene shows several large carts on wheels marked with the Amazon logo on the side of the highway.

Workers from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation were called in to remove them. They could be seen loading the carts, which were roughly the height of the workers themselves, into a trailer on a pickup truck.

It was not immediately clear how the carts wound up on the highway. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Amazon for more information.

More local news

Framingham 26 mins ago

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Framingham

Brian Walshe 1 hour ago

Brian Walshe, charged with killing his wife, in court Monday: Watch live at 2 p.m.

Exeter 4 hours ago

‘He walked students through everything': Endicott mourns sgt. killed in crash

This article tagged under:

AmazonTraffic
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us