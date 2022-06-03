Local

Amazon

Amazon Truck Stolen in Cambridge While Driver Delivers Package: Police

The driver found the truck parked close by about 10 minutes later and two blocks away, with packages and the driver's personal things missing

By Kate Riccio

An Amazon truck was stolen while its driver was off delivering a package in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

The driver called 911 to report the truck stolen after making the delivery on Auburn and Magazine streets, near Central Square, according to Cambridge police.

The driver found the truck parked close by about 10 minutes later and two blocks away, on River and Williams streets, police said. No one was inside, but packages and the driver's personal things weren't there.

Police didn't have a description of any suspects as of Friday morning. Detectives were asking people in the area for any surveillance video from when the truck was stolen.

