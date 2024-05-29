Amazon's massive North Andover warehouse cost $200M+ more than projected

The massive North Andover warehouse that Amazon.com Inc. opened earlier this year cost more than $600 million to build, over 50% more than initially expected, according to a report submitted by the company to state officials.
The tech giant opened the five-story, 3.8-million-square-foot distribution center in January. The facility is Amazon’s largest in Massachusetts and employs more than 1,500 workers, according to the company.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal