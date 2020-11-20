Local

Amazon

Amazon's New Seaport Office Moves Forward as Company Backs Off Southie Plans

The building on Harbor Way, also known as "Block L4," is being developed by WS Development and built by Turner Construction

By Gintautas Dumcius/Digital Editor, Boston Business Journal

WS Development via Boston Business Journal

The developer behind Amazon.com Inc.’s new Seaport office marked a construction milestone on Thursday as it topped off the 17-story building scheduled to be complete in 2021.

The topping off came days after an attorney for Amazon pulled back on plans for a separate South Boston distribution center.

Online retail behemoth Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is leasing 430,000 square feet at 111 Harbor Way, which is being developed by WS Development and built by Turner Construction. The building is also known as "Block L4" of the developer’s 20-block Seaport project.

Amazon's plans, which are slated to bring 2,000 jobs, were announced in 2018. The jobs are in the fields of cloud computing, robotics engineering, machine learning, and speech science.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

AmazonBostonSeaport District
